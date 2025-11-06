SOF showed exclusive video of the destruction of the Russian base with shaheeds in Donetsk

Special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed an exclusive video of the destruction of a base for storing, equipping, and launching Shahed drones in temporarily occupied Donetsk.

SOF showed the moment of the strike on the Russian base with shaheeds in Donetsk

The Special Operations Forces command posted the video on Facebook.

On the evening of November 5, units of the Special Operations Forces inflicted fire damage on a base for storing, equipping, and launching Shahed drones in temporarily occupied Donetsk. The enemy's military infrastructure was located on the territory of the former international airport. Share

More than 90 percent of the SSR drones launched reached their target.

The powerful explosion and subsequent detonation were captured on video by numerous eyewitnesses.

This was a joint operation of units of the Special Operations Forces, the Unmanned Systems Forces, and the Missile Forces and Artillery.