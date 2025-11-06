A joint operation by the SSO, the R&A, and the 414th Brigade Intelligence Unit of the Ptakha Magyar Airborne Forces led to the destruction of the base for the assembly, storage, and launch of Russian shaheeds at the Donetsk airport in the Ukrainian airspace.
Points of attention
- Successful joint operation by the SSO, R&A, and Ukrainian Brigade intelligence in destroying a Russian shaheed launch base in Donetsk.
- Detailed planning and implementation using intelligence tools for the operation.
- In-depth reconnaissance operation over several months to dismantle the shaheed base in Donetsk.
Magyar announced the defeat of the Russian shaheed base in Donetsk
The operation was planned in detail for several months.
