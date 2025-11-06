Watch: Ukrainian Defense Forces hit a Shaheed launch base in Donetsk
Watch: Ukrainian Defense Forces hit a Shaheed launch base in Donetsk

A joint operation by the SSO, the R&A, and the 414th Brigade Intelligence Unit of the Ptakha Magyar Airborne Forces led to the destruction of the base for the assembly, storage, and launch of Russian shaheeds at the Donetsk airport in the Ukrainian airspace.

  • Successful joint operation by the SSO, R&A, and Ukrainian Brigade intelligence in destroying a Russian shaheed launch base in Donetsk.
  • Detailed planning and implementation using intelligence tools for the operation.
  • In-depth reconnaissance operation over several months to dismantle the shaheed base in Donetsk.

Magyar announced the defeat of the Russian shaheed base in Donetsk

The operation was planned in detail for several months.

Na-nah! Base for storage, assembly and launch of shaheds. (DAP Donetsk, TOT). Was. The development of this complex target turned into a painstaking reconnaissance operation of several months, assembled from small puzzles; this night it was implemented with appropriate means of defeating the SSO and RViA of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Commander of the SBS

"Eyes and Sting are a wormy horror," added Magyar.

