The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed footage of their fighters' work in the Lyman direction. Operators of the 8th Special Operations Regiment cleared Russian positions and took trophies.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Special Operations Forces cleared Russian positions and took trophies in the Lymansky direction, showcasing their efficiency and expertise.
- The operators of the 8th Special Operations Regiment demonstrated cold concentration and coordinated efforts, leading to the elimination of three Russian militants.
- The successful offensive resulted in the capture of important trophies, including radio stations and personal documents of the Russian occupiers, highlighting the strategic importance of the operation.
SOF took trophies in the Lymansky direction
SSO drone operators worked in the Lymansky direction in the Donetsk region. As a result of special operations, one of the Russian positions was cleared.
Three Russian occupiers who were there were eliminated.
The operation resulted in the capture of important trophies, including radio stations located at this position. The SSO operators also obtained personal documents of the liquidated Russians.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-