Watch: SOF fighters cleared the positions of the Russian occupiers in the Lymansky direction
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: SOF fighters cleared the positions of the Russian occupiers in the Lymansky direction

AFU Special Operations Forces
SOF
Читати українською

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed footage of their fighters' work in the Lyman direction. Operators of the 8th Special Operations Regiment cleared Russian positions and took trophies.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Special Operations Forces cleared Russian positions and took trophies in the Lymansky direction, showcasing their efficiency and expertise.
  • The operators of the 8th Special Operations Regiment demonstrated cold concentration and coordinated efforts, leading to the elimination of three Russian militants.
  • The successful offensive resulted in the capture of important trophies, including radio stations and personal documents of the Russian occupiers, highlighting the strategic importance of the operation.

SOF took trophies in the Lymansky direction

SSO drone operators worked in the Lymansky direction in the Donetsk region. As a result of special operations, one of the Russian positions was cleared.

Three Russian occupiers who were there were eliminated.

The operation resulted in the capture of important trophies, including radio stations located at this position. The SSO operators also obtained personal documents of the liquidated Russians.

No random actions - only coordinated work, cold concentration, and a clear result.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: SSR successfully attacked several oil depots in Crimea at once
AFU Special Operations Forces
New successes of the SSO - first details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SOF destroyed Russian "Triumph" and ammunition depot in Crimea — video
AFU Special Operations Forces
SFO conducted a new successful operation in Crimea
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: SOF drones hit oil depot in Crimea
AFU Special Operations Forces
bavovna

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?