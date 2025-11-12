Watch: SOF fighters cleared the positions of the Russian occupiers in the Lymansky direction

The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed footage of their fighters' work in the Lyman direction. Operators of the 8th Special Operations Regiment cleared Russian positions and took trophies.

SOF took trophies in the Lymansky direction

SSO drone operators worked in the Lymansky direction in the Donetsk region. As a result of special operations, one of the Russian positions was cleared.

Three Russian occupiers who were there were eliminated.

The operation resulted in the capture of important trophies, including radio stations located at this position. The SSO operators also obtained personal documents of the liquidated Russians.