Watch: SBS and SSO eliminated more than 120 Russian GRU special forces in one night
Watch: SBS and SSO eliminated more than 120 Russian GRU special forces in one night

Forces of unmanned systems
Ukrainian soldiers inflicted colossal losses on the Russian GRU
The Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, officially confirmed that a powerful strike was carried out on Russian special forces units from Ussuriysk in the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region. The enemy forces lost a considerable number of personnel.

Points of attention

  • The successful reconnaissance and strike operation by the Ukrainian forces highlights their strategic prowess and capability in dealing decisive blows to enemy personnel.
  • The operation not only inflicted massive losses on the Russian forces but also underlined the Ukrainian forces' dedication to defending their territory and countering enemy advancements.

Ukrainian soldiers inflicted colossal losses on the Russian GRU

More than 120 special forces of the 14th special forces brigade of the GRU of the Russian Federation were eliminated/dismembered as a result of an operation planned and carried out on the night of December 26 by the 1st SBS OC Ptakhami together with the SSO in the Berdyansk region, TOT, Donetsk region, according to confirmed operational information.

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

What is important to understand is that this enemy brigade comes from the city of Ussuriysk.

Its key task is reconnaissance and special operations.

According to "Magyar", as a result of the reconnaissance and strike operation conducted by the SBS on the command post and locations of the occupant's personnel, 51 occupants were eliminated and 74 were wounded.

In addition, it is emphasized that there are those in the enemy ranks who are considered missing.

