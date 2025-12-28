The Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, officially confirmed that a powerful strike was carried out on Russian special forces units from Ussuriysk in the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk region. The enemy forces lost a considerable number of personnel.

Ukrainian soldiers inflicted colossal losses on the Russian GRU

More than 120 special forces of the 14th special forces brigade of the GRU of the Russian Federation were eliminated/dismembered as a result of an operation planned and carried out on the night of December 26 by the 1st SBS OC Ptakhami together with the SSO in the Berdyansk region, TOT, Donetsk region, according to confirmed operational information. Robert "Magyar" Brody Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

What is important to understand is that this enemy brigade comes from the city of Ussuriysk.

Its key task is reconnaissance and special operations.

According to "Magyar", as a result of the reconnaissance and strike operation conducted by the SBS on the command post and locations of the occupant's personnel, 51 occupants were eliminated and 74 were wounded.

In addition, it is emphasized that there are those in the enemy ranks who are considered missing.