In a series of high-precision strikes, the Middle-strike units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit four radar stations in occupied Crimea and the command post of one of the enemy's marine brigades in the Donetsk region.

As a result, the following were destroyed:

Radar 5N84A "Defense-14",

Nebo-U radar,

two radars in a radio-transparent dome in occupied Yevpatoria,

element of the enemy command post in occupied Zachativka in the Donetsk region.

The radio-transparent dome on the radar allows the antenna to rotate in any direction, concealing its orientation.

The destruction of enemy radars significantly undermines the enemy's ability to detect and destroy air targets.

The SOF continues to inflict asymmetric actions with the aim of strategically disabling the enemy from waging war against Ukraine.