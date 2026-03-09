Watch: SOF completely destroyed 4 Russian radar stations in Crimea
AFU Special Operations Forces
radar
In a series of high-precision strikes, the Middle-strike units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit four radar stations in occupied Crimea and the command post of one of the enemy's marine brigades in the Donetsk region.

Points of attention

  • Special Operations Forces of Ukraine conducted high-precision strikes and destroyed 4 radar stations in occupied Crimea and the command post of a Russian marine brigade in Donetsk region.
  • The destruction of radar stations in Crimea and Donetsk region significantly weakened the enemy's ability to detect air targets, enhancing Ukraine's defensive capabilities.

SOF hit 4 radars in Crimea and a command post of the Russian army in the Donetsk region

As a result, the following were destroyed:

  • Radar 5N84A "Defense-14",

  • Nebo-U radar,

  • two radars in a radio-transparent dome in occupied Yevpatoria,

  • element of the enemy command post in occupied Zachativka in the Donetsk region.

The radio-transparent dome on the radar allows the antenna to rotate in any direction, concealing its orientation.

The destruction of enemy radars significantly undermines the enemy's ability to detect and destroy air targets.

The SOF continues to inflict asymmetric actions with the aim of strategically disabling the enemy from waging war against Ukraine.

