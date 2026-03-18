During the night of March 18, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces carried out a new successful series of Middle Strike strikes on Russian military targets in the occupied part of the Donetsk region.

SSOs report new successful strikes

According to Ukrainian soldiers, their long-range UAVs powerfully attacked the base of the classified Russian center for unmanned technologies “Rubikon” right in Donetsk.

Moreover, under a new attack by the SSO fighters, the control element of this unit was poisoned.

The coordination center for the enemy's unmanned systems units was also hit in the occupied city, the statement from the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine says. Share

The SSO draws attention to the fact that the village of Vilne is still under Russian control — it was there that Ukrainian troops completely destroyed ammunition depots, property, and equipment, as well as a place for the accumulation and distribution of ammunition.

It is worth noting that the partisans of the Resistance Movement joined these operations, making them as effective as possible.