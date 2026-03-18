During the night of March 18, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces carried out a new successful series of Middle Strike strikes on Russian military targets in the occupied part of the Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- The Resistance Movement's involvement made the operations more effective, highlighting the strategic efforts to weaken the enemy in the conflict.
- Special Operations Forces continue to take asymmetric actions to strategically weaken the enemy in the ongoing war against Ukraine.
SSOs report new successful strikes
According to Ukrainian soldiers, their long-range UAVs powerfully attacked the base of the classified Russian center for unmanned technologies “Rubikon” right in Donetsk.
Moreover, under a new attack by the SSO fighters, the control element of this unit was poisoned.
The SSO draws attention to the fact that the village of Vilne is still under Russian control — it was there that Ukrainian troops completely destroyed ammunition depots, property, and equipment, as well as a place for the accumulation and distribution of ammunition.
It is worth noting that the partisans of the Resistance Movement joined these operations, making them as effective as possible.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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