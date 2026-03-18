The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully thwarted the first motorized assault by Russian invaders in the Donetsk region in the past three months. This time, fierce fighting took place directly in the Pokrovske direction.

A new assault by the Russian army ended in failure

The first details of the new clash on the front were revealed by the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian defenders point out that the last time the Russian army carried out a failed attack using motorized vehicles was in early December 2025.

Then the Russian invaders did everything possible to break into the settlement of Grishino using buggies, but to no avail.

This time, the invaders used 13 units of motorized vehicles to storm Hryshyn. The 155th separate mechanized brigade and "Skelya" 425, together with adjacent units, destroyed 9 units of motorized vehicles on the approaches to the village. The Ukrainian military stopped another 4 units in Hryshyn. Share

The soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces report enemy losses during these battles — 17 occupiers.

In addition, it is indicated that the Russians did not abandon attempts to break through in the Myrnograd area with the help of two MT-LBs.