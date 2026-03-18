Ukrainian soldiers repelled a Russian motorcycle assault in the Pokrovsky direction — video
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Ukraine
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Ukrainian soldiers repelled a Russian motorcycle assault in the Pokrovsky direction — video

AFU Air Assault Troops
Ukrainian soldiers repelled a Russian motorcycle assault in the Pokrovsky direction — video
Читати українською

The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully thwarted the first motorized assault by Russian invaders in the Donetsk region in the past three months. This time, fierce fighting took place directly in the Pokrovske direction.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian military destroyed 9 units of motorized vehicles on the approaches to the village, stopping another 4 units in Hryshyn
  • Enemy losses were reported, with 17 occupiers eliminated, and Russian attempts to break through in the Myrnograd area were also unsuccessful

A new assault by the Russian army ended in failure

The first details of the new clash on the front were revealed by the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian defenders point out that the last time the Russian army carried out a failed attack using motorized vehicles was in early December 2025.

Then the Russian invaders did everything possible to break into the settlement of Grishino using buggies, but to no avail.

This time, the invaders used 13 units of motorized vehicles to storm Hryshyn. The 155th separate mechanized brigade and "Skelya" 425, together with adjacent units, destroyed 9 units of motorized vehicles on the approaches to the village. The Ukrainian military stopped another 4 units in Hryshyn.

The soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces report enemy losses during these battles — 17 occupiers.

In addition, it is indicated that the Russians did not abandon attempts to break through in the Myrnograd area with the help of two MT-LBs.

The enemy has failed. Both armored vehicles have been destroyed, and the personnel have been eliminated, the 7th Corps says.

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