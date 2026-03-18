Ukrainian soldiers repelled a Russian motorcycle assault in the Pokrovsky direction — video

The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully thwarted the first motorized assault by Russian invaders in the Donetsk region in the past three months. This time, fierce fighting took place directly in the Pokrovske direction.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military destroyed 9 units of motorized vehicles on the approaches to the village, stopping another 4 units in Hryshyn
- Enemy losses were reported, with 17 occupiers eliminated, and Russian attempts to break through in the Myrnograd area were also unsuccessful
A new assault by the Russian army ended in failure
The first details of the new clash on the front were revealed by the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Ukrainian defenders point out that the last time the Russian army carried out a failed attack using motorized vehicles was in early December 2025.
Then the Russian invaders did everything possible to break into the settlement of Grishino using buggies, but to no avail.
The soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces report enemy losses during these battles — 17 occupiers.
In addition, it is indicated that the Russians did not abandon attempts to break through in the Myrnograd area with the help of two MT-LBs.
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