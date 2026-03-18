Russia strikes Kharkiv and Kramatorsk — one man killed, 10 civilians injured

Russian invaders continue to terrorize various regions of Ukraine. This time, Kharkiv and Kramatorsk came under attack. According to the latest data, one civilian was killed and 10 others were injured, including 2 children.

Russia's attacks on Kharkiv and Kramatorsk — what are the consequences?

On the morning of March 18, the enemy struck Kharkiv — one person was killed and two were injured.

One person was killed and another was injured in the Russian shelling of the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv. The deceased man is 54 years old, said the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov. Share

He also officially confirmed that among the victims were two men — 23 and 45 years old — who are already in the hospital.

The mayor of Kharkiv added that the enemy carried out a new attack with a strike drone.

It is also reported that 8 civilians in Kramatorsk, including two minors, were injured as a result of a Russian strike late on the evening of March 17.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office clarified that the Russian army attacked residential buildings in the city.