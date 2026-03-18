Russia strikes Kharkiv and Kramatorsk — one man killed, 10 civilians injured
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Ukraine
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Russia strikes Kharkiv and Kramatorsk — one man killed, 10 civilians injured

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Russia's attacks on Kharkiv and Kramatorsk - what are the consequences?
Читати українською

Russian invaders continue to terrorize various regions of Ukraine. This time, Kharkiv and Kramatorsk came under attack. According to the latest data, one civilian was killed and 10 others were injured, including 2 children.

Points of attention

  • Recent strikes in Kharkiv and Kramatorsk have caused significant casualties and damage to residential buildings, further intensifying the ongoing conflict.
  • Authorities are investigating the attacks, with reports confirming the involvement of the Russian army in targeting civilian areas.

Russia's attacks on Kharkiv and Kramatorsk — what are the consequences?

On the morning of March 18, the enemy struck Kharkiv — one person was killed and two were injured.

One person was killed and another was injured in the Russian shelling of the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv. The deceased man is 54 years old, said the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.

He also officially confirmed that among the victims were two men — 23 and 45 years old — who are already in the hospital.

The mayor of Kharkiv added that the enemy carried out a new attack with a strike drone.

It is also reported that 8 civilians in Kramatorsk, including two minors, were injured as a result of a Russian strike late on the evening of March 17.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office clarified that the Russian army attacked residential buildings in the city.

According to the latest data, among the 8 injured were two boys — 5 and 14 years old, five women and a man (aged 30 to 72).

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