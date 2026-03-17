Middle-strike units of the Special Operations Forces report the successful destruction of military facilities in the occupied territory of Crimea and Zaporizhia. New operations took place on the night of March 17, 2026.

SSO showed off its new attacks on Russian targets

In Verkhnyokurganne, a missile complex control point and an enemy mobile fire group were hit. In Shkilne, a SSO drone hit a camouflaged element of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system, the Special Operations Forces said in a statement. Share

Moreover, an ammunition depot from the Russian 58th Combined Arms Army came under attack by Ukrainian soldiers.

It was located in the town of Terpinnia, in Zaporizhia.

What is important to understand is that the SSO Middle-strike units regularly strike Russian targets in the occupied territory of Ukraine.

The consistent defeat of the enemy's echeloned air defense system significantly reduces its ability to control airspace and cover its own forces. The SSR continues asymmetric actions to strategically weaken the enemy in waging war against Ukraine, Ukrainian defense officials emphasize. Share

In addition, they have already published a video showing the process of destroying enemy targets: