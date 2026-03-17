Watch: SSR attacked Russian missile system control point
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Ukraine
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Watch: SSR attacked Russian missile system control point

AFU Special Operations Forces
SSO showed off its new attacks on Russian targets
Читати українською

Middle-strike units of the Special Operations Forces report the successful destruction of military facilities in the occupied territory of Crimea and Zaporizhia. New operations took place on the night of March 17, 2026.

Points of attention

  • Recent attacks on a missile complex control point, mobile fire group, and ammunition depot demonstrate the SSR's commitment to strategically weaken the opponent.
  • Ukrainian defense officials emphasize the importance of asymmetric actions in strategically weakening the enemy and controlling the airspace in the conflict.

SSO showed off its new attacks on Russian targets

In Verkhnyokurganne, a missile complex control point and an enemy mobile fire group were hit. In Shkilne, a SSO drone hit a camouflaged element of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system, the Special Operations Forces said in a statement.

Moreover, an ammunition depot from the Russian 58th Combined Arms Army came under attack by Ukrainian soldiers.

It was located in the town of Terpinnia, in Zaporizhia.

What is important to understand is that the SSO Middle-strike units regularly strike Russian targets in the occupied territory of Ukraine.

The consistent defeat of the enemy's echeloned air defense system significantly reduces its ability to control airspace and cover its own forces. The SSR continues asymmetric actions to strategically weaken the enemy in waging war against Ukraine, Ukrainian defense officials emphasize.

In addition, they have already published a video showing the process of destroying enemy targets:

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