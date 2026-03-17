Shoigu admitted that Ukraine is capable of attacking all regions of the Russian Federation

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu is publicly panicking over Ukraine's significant improvement and strengthening of its long-range capabilities. According to Putin's ally, as of today, virtually every region of the aggressor country is at risk, even the Urals.

Shoigu is upset that Ukraine is getting the Urals

The Russian dictator's henchman recalled that recently the Urals were inaccessible to air strikes from Ukrainian territory, but now everything has changed dramatically.

Today, he is already in a zone of immediate threat, Shoigu publicly admitted during an away meeting in Yekaterinburg. Share

According to the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, it is in this region that strategic enterprises of the defense-industrial complex, energy and chemical industry facilities are located.

Moreover, the largest oil and gas fields are being developed in the Urals. That is, it is actually the basis of Russia's economic security and defense capabilities.

Shoigu drew attention to the fact that this region has an extensive and rich transport infrastructure, including large railways and junctions, and federal highways.