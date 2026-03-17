Shoigu admitted that Ukraine is capable of attacking all regions of the Russian Federation
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Ukraine
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Shoigu admitted that Ukraine is capable of attacking all regions of the Russian Federation

Shoigu is upset that Ukraine is getting the Urals
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu is publicly panicking over Ukraine's significant improvement and strengthening of its long-range capabilities. According to Putin's ally, as of today, virtually every region of the aggressor country is at risk, even the Urals.

Points of attention

  • Shoigu's admission underscores the evolving security dynamics in the region and the need for strategic reassessment in light of Ukraine's advancements in defensive capabilities.
  • The public acknowledgment by Shoigu reflects the growing unease within the Russian government regarding the potential vulnerabilities to Ukrainian attacks and the urgent need for countermeasures.

Shoigu is upset that Ukraine is getting the Urals

The Russian dictator's henchman recalled that recently the Urals were inaccessible to air strikes from Ukrainian territory, but now everything has changed dramatically.

Today, he is already in a zone of immediate threat, Shoigu publicly admitted during an away meeting in Yekaterinburg.

According to the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, it is in this region that strategic enterprises of the defense-industrial complex, energy and chemical industry facilities are located.

Moreover, the largest oil and gas fields are being developed in the Urals. That is, it is actually the basis of Russia's economic security and defense capabilities.

Shoigu drew attention to the fact that this region has an extensive and rich transport infrastructure, including large railways and junctions, and federal highways.

Their inoperability can cause not only significant economic damage, but also destabilize the vital activity of large agglomerations and disrupt supply chains, including those that are critical for ensuring a special military operation.

Sergei Shoigu

Sergei Shoigu

Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation

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