The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) indicates that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are advancing in the Dnipropetrovsk region. What is important to understand is that this is already blocking the Russian army's advance in the Oleksandrivka direction, and may also worsen the situation for the enemy in the Hulyaipil region.

New successes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front — what is known

In the last two months alone, Ukrainian soldiers have liberated over 400 sq. km in the Oleksandrivka and Hulyaipil directions.

Last week, the Defense Forces made a number of tactical advances.

For example, they broke through to Sichneve, reached the eastern outskirts of Voskresenka, advanced towards Novoivanivka, and also entered Novomykolaivka and took control of Rybne.

According to preliminary data, Sichneve and Vorone were also successfully deoccupied.

It is thanks to the new successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that the Russian army in the Oleksandrivka direction is forced to switch to active defense mode.

This is also indicated by the decrease in the pace of their offensive actions in recent weeks.

Ukrainian forces have approached within about two kilometers of the Hulyaipole-Velyka Novosilka road, effectively making it difficult for the Russians to use it for logistics. Share

Moreover, American analysts are already recording counterattacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the northwest of Hulyaipol.