On March 17, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed new successful deep strikes by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This time, among the hit Russian targets were: an enemy air defense system, the Bastion air defense system concentration area, a communications hub, and enemy military logistics facilities.

The General Staff reports on new successes of Ukrainian soldiers

New successful operations were carried out on the night of March 16-17.

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked a number of important military facilities of the Russian invaders.

Among the targets hit was the TOR-M2U anti-aircraft missile system in the Klintsy region (Bryansk region).

Moreover, the area where the missile division of the 15th separate coastal missile brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was concentrated came under attack by Ukrainian soldiers.

What is important to understand is that he is armed with the Bastion missile system. This happened near Verkhnyokurganne (TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also confirms the successful destruction of an enemy communications node in the Mangush area (TOT of the Donetsk region).

Among the enemy's military logistics facilities, a fuel and lubricants warehouse in Melitopol was hit, as well as ammunition depots in the Stepne and Terpinnya areas (Zaporizhzhya Oblast TOT). A UAV training center in the Genicheska Hirka area (Kherson Oblast TOT) was also hit. Share

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, strikes were also carried out on the control points of the Russian army's UAVs in the areas of Hulyaipol and Obratne, Zaporizhia region, as well as on the area of concentration of enemy manpower near Chasovye Yar, Donetsk region.