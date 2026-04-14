Fires broke out in Odessa and Dnipropetrovsk regions after Russian strikes

Russian occupiers attacked a civilian ship under the Panamanian flag, as well as port infrastructure in the city of Izmail. In addition, fires broke out in the Dnipropetrovsk region: local authorities report damage and one victim.
Points of attention
- Local authorities provided updates on the extent of damages, including destroyed port equipment, service stations, and residential properties.
- Efforts are underway to assess the situation, provide aid to those affected, and extinguish fires in the affected areas of Odessa and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
Consequences of the Russian Federation's attacks on Odessa and Dnipropetrovsk regions
According to the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper, a civilian vessel under the Panamanian flag, a pier, and a barge came under enemy attack in the territory of the Izmail port.
Moreover, port equipment was damaged as a result of Russian attacks.
The Russian army also destroyed the service station building, which was subsequently set on fire.
The head of the OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, spoke about the situation in the Dnipropetrovsk region in Telegram
According to the latter, in the Nikopol region, the Russian occupiers struck at Nikopol itself, the Pokrovska, Myrivska, and Chervonogryhorivska communities.
The fire engulfed a private house and a garden house.
In addition, it is noted that in the Mykolaiv community of the Synelnyk district and in Kryvyi Rih, infrastructure was hit, and rescuers were extinguishing the fire.
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