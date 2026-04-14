Fires broke out in Odessa and Dnipropetrovsk regions after Russian strikes

Russian occupiers attacked a civilian ship under the Panamanian flag, as well as port infrastructure in the city of Izmail. In addition, fires broke out in the Dnipropetrovsk region: local authorities report damage and one victim.

Consequences of the Russian Federation's attacks on Odessa and Dnipropetrovsk regions

According to the head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper, a civilian vessel under the Panamanian flag, a pier, and a barge came under enemy attack in the territory of the Izmail port.

Moreover, port equipment was damaged as a result of Russian attacks.

The Russian army also destroyed the service station building, which was subsequently set on fire.

2 passenger buses and 7 cars were destroyed. 6 private houses were also hit, their roofs were damaged. An ambulance was also damaged. Fortunately, there were no deaths or injuries. Oleg Kiper Head of Odessa OVA Oleg Kiper

The head of the OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, spoke about the situation in the Dnipropetrovsk region in Telegram

According to the latter, in the Nikopol region, the Russian occupiers struck at Nikopol itself, the Pokrovska, Myrivska, and Chervonogryhorivska communities.

The fire engulfed a private house and a garden house.

A 40-year-old man, injured in a hit-and-run in the area the previous afternoon, sought medical attention. Share

In addition, it is noted that in the Mykolaiv community of the Synelnyk district and in Kryvyi Rih, infrastructure was hit, and rescuers were extinguishing the fire.