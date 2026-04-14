Ukrainian aviation destroyed 5 areas of concentration of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces has struck five areas of concentration of Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- Statistics reveal the extent of the damage caused to the Russian army, including missile strikes, air attacks, and the use of kamikaze drones in the ongoing conflict.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces remain active in defending their territory and engaging in strategic strikes against Russian invaders, showcasing resilience and strength.
Losses of the Russian Army as of April 14, 2026
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 04/14/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,312,960 (+820) people
tanks — 11,863 (+2) units.
armored combat vehicles — 24,389 (+3) units.
artillery systems — 39,953 (+38) units.
RSZV — 1,732 (+4) units.
Air defense means — 1,346 (+0) units.
aircraft — 435 (+0) units.
helicopters — 350 (+0) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 237,853 (+2,459) units.
cruise missiles — 4,517 (+0) units.
ships / boats — 33 (+0) units.
submarines — 2 (+0) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 89,300 (+201) units.
special equipment — 4,123 (+0) units.
Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike using two missiles, carried out 70 air strikes, and dropped 246 guided bombs.
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