The scandalous head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, reacted with indignation to the appearance on the Internet of "leaks" of his telephone conversation with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, during which the latter disclosed confidential information.
Points of attention
- Lavrov's response to the leak reflects a mix of indignation and attempts to justify the conversations as protecting Hungarian rights in Ukraine.
- The leaked recordings suggest that Hungarian vetoes on Ukraine's EU accession were influenced by Kremlin interests, sparking controversy and geopolitical implications.
Lavrov is furious that he was exposed
Russian propagandists asked the diplomat to comment on the statement of European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho.
What is important to understand is that the latter called information about contacts between Lavrov and Szijjártó a threat to the security and interests of the European Union.
Against the backdrop of recent events, the Russian Foreign Minister began to cynically complain that “eavesdropping is a sin.”
Putin's henchman also began to invent that his conversations with Szijjártó were mainly about protecting the legitimate rights of Hungarians in Ukraine.
As previously mentioned, the Vsquare media project has released new details of conversations between Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
These recordings are actually evidence that the Hungarian vetoes on Ukraine's accession to the EU were a whim of the Kremlin.
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- Category
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- Додати до обраного
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