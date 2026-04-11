The scandalous head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, reacted with indignation to the appearance on the Internet of "leaks" of his telephone conversation with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, during which the latter disclosed confidential information.

Lavrov is furious that he was exposed

Russian propagandists asked the diplomat to comment on the statement of European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho.

What is important to understand is that the latter called information about contacts between Lavrov and Szijjártó a threat to the security and interests of the European Union.

Against the backdrop of recent events, the Russian Foreign Minister began to cynically complain that “eavesdropping is a sin.”

And if you overhear something that exposes you, it's even better to remain silent and not be ashamed. Sergey Lavrov Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Putin's henchman also began to invent that his conversations with Szijjártó were mainly about protecting the legitimate rights of Hungarians in Ukraine.

As previously mentioned, the Vsquare media project has released new details of conversations between Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

These recordings are actually evidence that the Hungarian vetoes on Ukraine's accession to the EU were a whim of the Kremlin.