Russia attacked Ukraine with 163 drones — 142 were neutralized
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Ukraine
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Russia attacked Ukraine with 163 drones — 142 were neutralized

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense announced the results of repelling the Russian attack
Читати українською

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that during the night of May 1-2, Russia attacked Ukraine with 163 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and other types of drones.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing air battle resulted in the destruction of 17 strike UAVs at 12 locations, with downed UAV fragments reported in 2 locations.
  • Despite the successful neutralization of numerous drones, the air defense forces remain vigilant as the attack continues with several enemy UAVs still in the airspace.

Air Defense announced the results of repelling the Russian attack

A new enemy air attack began at 6:00 p.m. on May 1.

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

According to the latest data, about 100 of them are "shaheeds."

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 142 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

17 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling at 2 locations.

The attack continues, several enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call the air defense forces.

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