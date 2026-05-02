2 civilians injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv and Izmail

On the night of May 2, a Russian strike drone hit a 12-story building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. According to the latest data, two civilians were injured. In addition, the enemy again carried out attacks on the port infrastructure of Izmail.

Russian attacks on Kharkiv and Izmail — what are the consequences?

According to local authorities in Kharkiv, one person was injured as a result of an enemy "shaheed" hitting the 12th floor of an apartment building in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

City Mayor Igor Terekhov officially confirmed that the civilian received shrapnel wounds to the chest.

The thing is that the "shaheed" did not detonate, which actually saved the person's life.

A Russian drone also hit cars in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, causing a fire. According to the latest data, 2 cars were destroyed and 7 more were damaged.

Later, the State Emergency Service officially confirmed that the number of victims in the city had increased to 2 people.

In addition, it is reported that the Russian Federation attacked port infrastructure in the city of Izmail, Odessa region.