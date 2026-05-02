Ukraine completely destroyed the command post of the Russian army
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Ukraine
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Ukraine completely destroyed the command post of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine completely destroyed the command post of the Russian army
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a command post, two artillery systems, an air defense system, an ammunition storage facility, and seven areas of concentration of Russian invaders' personnel.

Points of attention

  • The recent clashes and airstrikes demonstrate the intensity of the situation, including the use of drones and rocket systems by the enemy.
  • The updates on the 1529th day provide insight into the ongoing hostilities and the challenges faced by both sides in the conflict.

Losses of the Russian army as of May 2, 2026

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 05/02/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,332,950 (+1,240) people;

  • tanks — 11,906 (+3) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,500 (+4) units;

  • artillery systems — 41,117 (+73) units;

  • MLRS — 1,763 (+6) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 267,589 (+2,305) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 93,274 (+265) units.

  • special equipment — 4,151 (+1) units.

The 1529th era of large-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun.

In total, 138 clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 89 air strikes, dropped 270 guided bombs. In addition, it used 9,976 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,379 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 42 from multiple launch rocket systems.

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