Putin publicly admitted that he is no longer able to defend Moscow
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Ukraine
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Putin publicly admitted that he is no longer able to defend Moscow

Putin cannot hide the collapse of the Russian army
Читати українською
Source:  The Telegraph

British Colonel Hamish de Bretton-Gordon has carefully analyzed Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's recent decision to not have military equipment at a parade in Moscow on May 9. The expert concluded that the Kremlin leader was effectively acknowledging Russia's decline and inability to defend even its capital.

Points of attention

  • The leaked information about the Russian army's struggles and vulnerabilities is fueling discontent among the population, adding pressure on Putin to reevaluate his military strategies.
  • Putin's fear of potential attacks on Russian military equipment during a parade highlights his recognition of the country's inability to defend against outside threats, further underscoring the crisis in Russia's military capabilities.

Putin cannot hide the collapse of the Russian army

Not so long ago, the May 9th parade in Russia was the largest demonstration of military power.

However, the war of aggression against Ukraine turned all of this into a mere symbolic event in a matter of years.

As Hamish de Bretton-Gordon notes, Putin is currently faced with a large number of problems at once that he is unable to solve.

The head of the Kremlin ignores the fact that his army is rapidly losing ground on the battlefield and suffering abnormal losses.

The replacements are poorly trained soldiers, including reportedly Russian-born conscripts who should not be sent outside Russia, but are thrown into battle, only to increase casualties. This reality can no longer be hidden; information about it is leaking back to Russia and fueling discontent, Hamish de Bretton-Gordon emphasizes.

All Russians also see Ukraine's powerful deep strikes — they understand that their air defense is not as impenetrable as claimed.

Interestingly, Putin himself realized this: the dictator is afraid that Ukrainian soldiers will attack Russian military equipment right during a parade in Moscow.

Thus, the head of the Kremlin effectively admitted that he was unable to protect even the capital of the Russian Federation.

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