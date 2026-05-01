British Colonel Hamish de Bretton-Gordon has carefully analyzed Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's recent decision to not have military equipment at a parade in Moscow on May 9. The expert concluded that the Kremlin leader was effectively acknowledging Russia's decline and inability to defend even its capital.

Putin cannot hide the collapse of the Russian army

Not so long ago, the May 9th parade in Russia was the largest demonstration of military power.

However, the war of aggression against Ukraine turned all of this into a mere symbolic event in a matter of years.

As Hamish de Bretton-Gordon notes, Putin is currently faced with a large number of problems at once that he is unable to solve.

The head of the Kremlin ignores the fact that his army is rapidly losing ground on the battlefield and suffering abnormal losses.

The replacements are poorly trained soldiers, including reportedly Russian-born conscripts who should not be sent outside Russia, but are thrown into battle, only to increase casualties. This reality can no longer be hidden; information about it is leaking back to Russia and fueling discontent, Hamish de Bretton-Gordon emphasizes. Share

All Russians also see Ukraine's powerful deep strikes — they understand that their air defense is not as impenetrable as claimed.

Interestingly, Putin himself realized this: the dictator is afraid that Ukrainian soldiers will attack Russian military equipment right during a parade in Moscow.