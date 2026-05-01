Head of European diplomacy Kaia Kallas drew attention to the fact that the May 9 parade in Moscow without the participation of military equipment demonstrates the real state of the Russian army after 12 years of war with Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The absence of heavy military equipment at the Victory Parade indicates a shift in Russia's military strategy and underscores the challenges faced by the country in the ongoing conflicts.
- Putin's decision to hold the parade without military equipment has sparked international attention and criticism, revealing the growing awareness of the actual situation within the Russian military.
Russia can no longer hide its colossal losses from the world
Kallas made a statement on this issue after a meeting with the foreign ministers of the Nordic-Baltic Eight on April 30.
According to Kai Kallas, "harsh statistics from the battlefield show that Russia is losing a record number of soldiers."
She also stressed that dictator Vladimir Putin is failing to achieve his military goals — and "this is becoming increasingly obvious."
As mentioned earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense publicly acknowledged that the May 9 parade in Moscow will be held without military equipment due to the "current situation."
The enemy department also claims that Russian army servicemen, aerobatic team aircraft and Su-25s will participate in the parade.
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