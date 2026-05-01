Head of European diplomacy Kaia Kallas drew attention to the fact that the May 9 parade in Moscow without the participation of military equipment demonstrates the real state of the Russian army after 12 years of war with Ukraine.

Russia can no longer hide its colossal losses from the world

Kallas made a statement on this issue after a meeting with the foreign ministers of the Nordic-Baltic Eight on April 30.

According to Kai Kallas, "harsh statistics from the battlefield show that Russia is losing a record number of soldiers."

She also stressed that dictator Vladimir Putin is failing to achieve his military goals — and "this is becoming increasingly obvious."

For the first time in many years, the Victory Parade in Moscow will be held without heavy military equipment. This says a lot about the course of the war for Russia. Kaia Callas EU foreign policy chief

The grim battlefield math shows Russia is losing a record number of soldiers.



For the first time in years, Moscow’s Victory parade is about to take place without any heavy military equipment.



This tells a lot about how the war is going for Russia.



Next month, EU Foreign… pic.twitter.com/Jyt2SxQnJk — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) April 30, 2026

As mentioned earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense publicly acknowledged that the May 9 parade in Moscow will be held without military equipment due to the "current situation."