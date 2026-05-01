Pentagon shocked by Trump's intention to reduce US troops in Germany
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Politics
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Pentagon shocked by Trump's intention to reduce US troops in Germany

Trump's decision could spark a split in the Pentagon
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

Politico has obtained information that the US Department of Defense was shocked by President Donald Trump's desire to significantly reduce the number of American troops in Germany. The fact is that the defense department had not planned any cuts.

Points of attention

  • The unexpected announcement has raised questions about the future of US military presence in Europe and potential rifts within the Pentagon.
  • Pentagon assures readiness to carry out any orders from the commander-in-chief, emphasizing the need to be prepared for all scenarios.

Trump's decision could spark a split in the Pentagon

According to one insider, the US Department of Defense did not expect such a statement from the country's president, and did not plan any cuts.

But we have to take him seriously because he was serious about this issue during his first term,” the anonymous source said.

Interestingly, German officials were also shocked by this turn of events.

Official Berlin believes that Trump's policy of crude threats has reached its peak.

"Withdrawing American troops from Germany would seriously weaken the United States itself, and we wonder when the adults in Washington plan to return to the spotlight," one German official shared his opinion on this matter.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell has already made an official comment.

According to the latter, the US Department of Defense "plans for every scenario" and is also fully prepared to carry out the orders of the commander-in-chief "at the time and place of his choosing."

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