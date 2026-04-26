"This is crazy." Trump criticized Putin and Zelensky
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Politics
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"This is crazy." Trump criticized Putin and Zelensky

Trump is outraged by the relationship between Putin and Zelensky
Читати українською
Source:  Fox News

According to US President Donald Trump, he is unhappy with the relationship between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, as the hatred between them is allegedly preventing the US from stopping the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Points of attention

  • Trump continues to ignore the fact that the war is only going on because Putin doesn't want to stop it.
  • The US president is convinced that he will still achieve its completion.

Trump is outraged by the relationship between Putin and Zelensky

According to the head of the White House, his team is still actively "working on the situation with Russia, Russia and Ukraine."

He also hopes that sooner or later official Washington will be able to finally put an end to this war.

I really communicate with him (Putin, — ed.), and I really communicate with President Zelensky, and these are good conversations.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Against this background, the head of the White House decided to once again complain about the "hatred between Putin and Zelensky."

In his opinion, this is precisely the reason that prevents the US from ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"The hatred between President Putin and President Zelensky is ridiculous. It's crazy. And hatred is a bad thing. Hate is a bad thing when you're trying to solve something, but it's going to happen," Trump said.

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