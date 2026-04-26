"This is crazy." Trump criticized Putin and Zelensky

According to US President Donald Trump, he is unhappy with the relationship between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, as the hatred between them is allegedly preventing the US from stopping the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Trump is outraged by the relationship between Putin and Zelensky

According to the head of the White House, his team is still actively "working on the situation with Russia, Russia and Ukraine."

He also hopes that sooner or later official Washington will be able to finally put an end to this war.

I really communicate with him (Putin, — ed.), and I really communicate with President Zelensky, and these are good conversations. Donald Trump President of the United States

Against this background, the head of the White House decided to once again complain about the "hatred between Putin and Zelensky."

In his opinion, this is precisely the reason that prevents the US from ending the Russian-Ukrainian war.