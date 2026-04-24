Trump humiliated Prince Harry over his remarks on Ukraine

American leader Donald Trump, responding to Prince Harry's call for a stronger US role in ending the war in Ukraine, cynically stated that he did not speak on behalf of Great Britain.
Points of attention
- Trump's mocking remarks towards Prince Harry over the Ukraine conflict demonstrate the strained relationship between the American leader and the British royal family.
- The incident sheds light on the challenges of diplomatic communication and international relations, especially in times of conflict and political tension.
Trump responded contemptuously to Prince Harry's appeal
On April 23, Prince Harry arrived in Ukraine for the third time on an unannounced visit.
He participated in the Kyiv Security Forum, during which he called on the United States to show its leadership in restoring peace to Ukraine, as the United States is one of the guarantors of the Budapest Memorandum.
However, Donald Trump, while speaking to the media in the Oval Office, made it clear that he did not take this call seriously.
One of the journalists asked Trump whether he considered such calls appropriate from a member of the British royal family on the eve of King Charles' visit to the United States.
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