Trump humiliated Prince Harry over his remarks on Ukraine

American leader Donald Trump, responding to Prince Harry's call for a stronger US role in ending the war in Ukraine, cynically stated that he did not speak on behalf of Great Britain.

Trump responded contemptuously to Prince Harry's appeal

On April 23, Prince Harry arrived in Ukraine for the third time on an unannounced visit.

He participated in the Kyiv Security Forum, during which he called on the United States to show its leadership in restoring peace to Ukraine, as the United States is one of the guarantors of the Budapest Memorandum.

"This is a moment for American leadership. A moment for America to show that it can fulfill its obligations under international treaties. Not out of mercy, but because of its own enduring role in global security and strategic stability," Prince Harry stressed. Share

However, Donald Trump, while speaking to the media in the Oval Office, made it clear that he did not take this call seriously.

"Prince Harry? How is he? How is his wife? Please give her my regards," the White House chief of staff said with irony. Share

One of the journalists asked Trump whether he considered such calls appropriate from a member of the British royal family on the eve of King Charles' visit to the United States.

Prince Harry, that's for sure, doesn't speak for Great Britain. I think I speak for Great Britain more than Prince Harry. Donald Trump President of the United States