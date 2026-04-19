Admiral Rob Bauer, chairman of the NATO Military Committee, believes it is highly unlikely that Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine will end in a classic military victory for one side. However, he stressed that Russia has long suffered a fatal strategic defeat.
Points of attention
- He warns against false illusions and emphasizes the difficulty of removing Russian invaders from Ukrainian territory.
- The admiral points out Russia's dependence on China and how it has affected the prolonged conflict with Ukraine.
Bauer assessed the course of the Russian-Ukrainian war
Against this background, the admiral issued a clear warning to Ukrainians and the world: it will be very difficult to expel the Russian invaders from the territory of Ukraine.
That is why we should not harbor false illusions — "we should all learn a lesson from this."
Bauer believes that if in 2022 the allies had given Kyiv all the weapons it needed at that time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine could have very successfully recaptured its territory from the enemy.
Interestingly, this could have happened between April and August of that year.
According to the admiral, it was without Xi's help that Putin would not have been able to wage war with Ukraine for so long.
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