Admiral Rob Bauer, chairman of the NATO Military Committee, believes it is highly unlikely that Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine will end in a classic military victory for one side. However, he stressed that Russia has long suffered a fatal strategic defeat.

Bauer assessed the course of the Russian-Ukrainian war

A classic military victory for either side is unlikely at this point. This is because there are currently 700,000 Russian soldiers in the occupied territory of Ukraine. Rob Bauer Chairman of the NATO Military Committee

Against this background, the admiral issued a clear warning to Ukrainians and the world: it will be very difficult to expel the Russian invaders from the territory of Ukraine.

That is why we should not harbor false illusions — "we should all learn a lesson from this."

Bauer believes that if in 2022 the allies had given Kyiv all the weapons it needed at that time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine could have very successfully recaptured its territory from the enemy.

Interestingly, this could have happened between April and August of that year.

"If we had given you everything you asked for, the outcome of the war would probably have been very, very different," the admiral admitted. Share

Russia has already lost this war strategically, which has led to it becoming a satellite of China, Bauer added. Share

According to the admiral, it was without Xi's help that Putin would not have been able to wage war with Ukraine for so long.