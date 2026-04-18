In the US, influential Democratic senators have publicly opposed President Donald Trump's decision to lift US sanctions against Russian oil for another month.

Trump has come under fire again

Leading Democratic senators, including Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, and Jeanne Shaheen, decided not to hide their indignation.

They said it was a "180-degree turn" that they considered "shameful."

US Senate representatives reminded Trump that just this week, dictator Putin carried out the largest airstrike in Ukraine, killing 18 people.

And the administration's response is to ease sanctions against the Kremlin again. What signal does this move send? Democrats asked. Share

Against the backdrop of recent events on the international stage, senators have concluded that it is Vladimir Putin who will benefit the most from the war in the Middle East that Trump has started.