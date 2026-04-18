In the US, influential Democratic senators have publicly opposed President Donald Trump's decision to lift US sanctions against Russian oil for another month.
Points of attention
- The decision to ease sanctions against Russia raises concerns about the US administration's stance towards Putin amidst recent events in Ukraine.
- The debate over US sanctions against Russian oil highlights the ongoing tensions between Trump's administration and Democratic senators.
Trump has come under fire again
Leading Democratic senators, including Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, and Jeanne Shaheen, decided not to hide their indignation.
They said it was a "180-degree turn" that they considered "shameful."
US Senate representatives reminded Trump that just this week, dictator Putin carried out the largest airstrike in Ukraine, killing 18 people.
Against the backdrop of recent events on the international stage, senators have concluded that it is Vladimir Putin who will benefit the most from the war in the Middle East that Trump has started.
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