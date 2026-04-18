"This is disgraceful." Senate criticizes Trump over new decision on Russian oil
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Politics
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"This is disgraceful." Senate criticizes Trump over new decision on Russian oil

Trump has come under fire again
Читати українською
Source:  The Guardian

In the US, influential Democratic senators have publicly opposed President Donald Trump's decision to lift US sanctions against Russian oil for another month.

Points of attention

  • The decision to ease sanctions against Russia raises concerns about the US administration's stance towards Putin amidst recent events in Ukraine.
  • The debate over US sanctions against Russian oil highlights the ongoing tensions between Trump's administration and Democratic senators.

Trump has come under fire again

Leading Democratic senators, including Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, and Jeanne Shaheen, decided not to hide their indignation.

They said it was a "180-degree turn" that they considered "shameful."

US Senate representatives reminded Trump that just this week, dictator Putin carried out the largest airstrike in Ukraine, killing 18 people.

And the administration's response is to ease sanctions against the Kremlin again. What signal does this move send? Democrats asked.

Against the backdrop of recent events on the international stage, senators have concluded that it is Vladimir Putin who will benefit the most from the war in the Middle East that Trump has started.

President Trump should stop letting Putin play him like a fool and impose additional sanctions on Putin, who is clearly not feeling enough pressure from this president, the US Senate said.

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