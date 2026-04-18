"Trump shocked Netanyahu." Israel panics over US change of approach

According to insiders, US President Donald Trump stunned official Tel Aviv by declaring that Israel should no longer carry out airstrikes in Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his team were shocked by this development.

Trump's new decision creates a rift between the US and Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his advisers were shocked by Trump's post, which contradicted the text of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, published by the State Department on Thursday. Share

As you know, it was the US president who publicly announced a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

Under this agreement, the IDF pledged to refrain from offensive operations, but nevertheless had the right to self-defense in the event of enemy attacks.

However, the head of the White House described these decisions in a very strange light:

Israel will no longer bomb Lebanon. The US has forbidden them to do so. Share

A little later, Donald Trump added that he would not allow new attacks and would also seek their final cessation.

After these events, official Tel Aviv immediately turned to Washington to understand what was really happening.

For example, Israel's ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, tried to find out whether this meant a change in policy on the part of Donald Trump's team.

The White House made it clear that the agreement remains in effect: the IDF is no longer required to launch an offensive, but it can respond to strikes from Lebanon.