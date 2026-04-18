"Trump shocked Netanyahu." Israel panics over US change of approach

According to insiders, US President Donald Trump stunned official Tel Aviv by declaring that Israel should no longer carry out airstrikes in Lebanon. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his team were shocked by this development.
Points of attention
- The rift between the US and Israel over the handling of the ceasefire agreement raises questions about future cooperation and the dynamics of the Middle East war, signaling a possible shift in alliances and strategies.
- The tense situation underscores the complexity of diplomatic relations in the region and the challenges faced by key players like Israel and the US in navigating conflicting interests and priorities.
Trump's new decision creates a rift between the US and Israel
As you know, it was the US president who publicly announced a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.
Under this agreement, the IDF pledged to refrain from offensive operations, but nevertheless had the right to self-defense in the event of enemy attacks.
However, the head of the White House described these decisions in a very strange light:
A little later, Donald Trump added that he would not allow new attacks and would also seek their final cessation.
After these events, official Tel Aviv immediately turned to Washington to understand what was really happening.
For example, Israel's ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, tried to find out whether this meant a change in policy on the part of Donald Trump's team.
The White House made it clear that the agreement remains in effect: the IDF is no longer required to launch an offensive, but it can respond to strikes from Lebanon.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-