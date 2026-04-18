According to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, US leader Donald Trump is relentlessly spreading lies about the progress of the war in the Middle East, as well as the results of peace talks.
Points of attention
- Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf emphasizes that decisions regarding the Strait of Hormuz will be made on the ground, not via social media announcements.
- Recent events illustrate the ongoing tensions between Iran and the US, with conflicting statements about enriched uranium transfers and operational status of the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran accuses Trump of constant lying
According to the latter, Trump's team did not win the war with this lie, and will also not be able to achieve anything during peace negotiations.
In light of recent events, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has made it clear that if the blockade continues, the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed.
What is important to understand is that on April 17, Donald Trump publicly announced on his social media that the Strait of Hormuz is "ready for operation and full passage of ships."
Moreover, according to the head of the White House, Tehran will transfer enriched uranium to the United States.
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