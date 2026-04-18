Iran accuses Trump of 7 false statements in one hour

According to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, US leader Donald Trump is relentlessly spreading lies about the progress of the war in the Middle East, as well as the results of peace talks.

Iran accuses Trump of constant lying

The President of the United States made seven statements in one hour, and all seven of them were false, the official statement of the Iranian parliament spokesman said. Share

According to the latter, Trump's team did not win the war with this lie, and will also not be able to achieve anything during peace negotiations.

In light of recent events, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has made it clear that if the blockade continues, the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed.

The passage through the Strait of Hormuz will take place along a "determined route" and with "Iran's permission." Whether the strait will be open or closed, as well as the rules for its passage, will be determined on the spot, not on social media, the speaker of the Iranian parliament stressed. Share

۱- رئیس جمهور آمریکا در یک ساعت هفت ادعا مطرح کرد که هر هفت ادعا کذب است.

۲- با این دروغگویی‌ها در جنگ پیروز نشدند و حتما در مذاکره هم راه به جایی نخواهند برد.

۳- با ادامهٔ محاصره، تنگهٔ هرمز باز نخواهد ماند. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 17, 2026

What is important to understand is that on April 17, Donald Trump publicly announced on his social media that the Strait of Hormuz is "ready for operation and full passage of ships."