Trump lifted sanctions on Russian oil despite all his promises

US President Donald Trump's team has lifted sanctions restrictions on the purchase of Russian oil and oil products transported by sea for 30 days, a decision that contradicts recent public promises not to renew the relevant licenses.

Trump is again helping Putin make money for war

The US Treasury Department reports on Donald Trump's new decision.

The department officially confirmed that the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is granting General License No. 134B "On Authorization for the Supply and Sale of Crude Oil and Petroleum Products of Russian Origin Loaded onto Vessels as of April 17, 2026."

It is worth noting that the new license will remain valid until May 16.

It will replace the exemption from sanctions on Russian oil, which expired on April 11.

According to journalist Ostap Yarysh, scandalous decisions in the White House are most often announced on Friday evening.

The main goal is very simple — to reduce the attention of the media and the public, who are less likely to follow the news on weekends.