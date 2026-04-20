"Paper tiger!" Trump again criticized NATO's "incompetence"
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Politics
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"Paper tiger!" Trump again criticized NATO's "incompetence"

Donald Trump
Trump again criticized NATO's "failure" in the Strait of Hormuz
Читати українською

As leaders gather in Paris to coordinate security measures in the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump has told NATO allies to stay away.

Points of attention

  • The rejection of NATO's assistance by Trump reflects ongoing diplomatic challenges and differing approaches to global security among international leaders.
  • Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, becomes a platform for expressing his strong views on NATO's perceived 'failure', further shaping public opinion and discourse on the matter.

Trump again criticized NATO's "failure" in the Strait of Hormuz

He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

Trump rejected any offer of assistance from NATO allies.

Now that the Strait of Hormuz is resolved, I got a call from NATO asking if we needed help. I TOLD THEM TO STAY AWAY UNLESS THEY WANT TO FILLE THEIR SHIPS WITH OIL. They were useless when it was needed – paper tiger!

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

It is worth noting that the meeting in Paris is taking place against the backdrop of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stating that, in accordance with the terms of the ceasefire in Lebanon, passage for all merchant ships through the Strait of Hormuz is declared fully open for the duration of the ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump, in response to this announcement, stated that the blockade of Iranian ports "will remain in full force and effect" until the US-Iran agreement is "100% implemented."

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