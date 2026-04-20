"Paper tiger!" Trump again criticized NATO's "incompetence"

As leaders gather in Paris to coordinate security measures in the Strait of Hormuz, US President Donald Trump has told NATO allies to stay away.

Trump again criticized NATO's "failure" in the Strait of Hormuz

He wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

Trump rejected any offer of assistance from NATO allies.

Now that the Strait of Hormuz is resolved, I got a call from NATO asking if we needed help. I TOLD THEM TO STAY AWAY UNLESS THEY WANT TO FILLE THEIR SHIPS WITH OIL. They were useless when it was needed – paper tiger! Donald Trump President of the United States

It is worth noting that the meeting in Paris is taking place against the backdrop of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stating that, in accordance with the terms of the ceasefire in Lebanon, passage for all merchant ships through the Strait of Hormuz is declared fully open for the duration of the ceasefire.