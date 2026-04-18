Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga responded to US President Donald Trump's statement that Ukraine "has no cards" in peace talks with Russia. According to the Foreign Minister, Ukraine "really has the cards" and "this is reality."
Points of attention
- The Foreign Minister highlights the gratitude towards the US administration for their efforts in the peace process.
- Without the support of the United States, Ukraine believes achieving a just and comprehensive peace is unrealistic.
Sibiga refuted Trump's lies
As you know, recently the head of the White House again voiced reproaches against Ukraine.
This time, Donald Trump complained about the futility of peace talks to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.
Moreover, the US president has once again begun to claim that his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, "has no cards."
According to the diplomat, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team is truly grateful to the US administration for bringing about a just and comprehensive peace.
Sibiga also expressed the opinion that without the intervention of the United States and without the support of President Trump, Ukraine will not be able to achieve a just and comprehensive peace.
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-