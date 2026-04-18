Sibiga responded to Trump's statement about Zelensky "without cards"
Category
Politics
Publication date

Sibiga responded to Trump's statement about Zelensky "without cards"

Sibiga refuted Trump's lies
Читати українською
Source:  Interfax-Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga responded to US President Donald Trump's statement that Ukraine "has no cards" in peace talks with Russia. According to the Foreign Minister, Ukraine "really has the cards" and "this is reality."

Points of attention

  • The Foreign Minister highlights the gratitude towards the US administration for their efforts in the peace process.
  • Without the support of the United States, Ukraine believes achieving a just and comprehensive peace is unrealistic.

Sibiga refuted Trump's lies

As you know, recently the head of the White House again voiced reproaches against Ukraine.

This time, Donald Trump complained about the futility of peace talks to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Moreover, the US president has once again begun to claim that his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, "has no cards."

Our assessment, and I am sure, is that the most difficult period of our relations or our diplomatic bilateral track (with the US — ed.) is behind us. We managed to settle this direction properly, very pragmatically, with respect for each other's positions, and Ukraine really has the cards. This is reality.

Andriy Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

According to the diplomat, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team is truly grateful to the US administration for bringing about a just and comprehensive peace.

Sibiga also expressed the opinion that without the intervention of the United States and without the support of President Trump, Ukraine will not be able to achieve a just and comprehensive peace.

This is unrealistic. That is why we need the participation of the United States, and we welcome their peaceful efforts," the Foreign Minister emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine hits Russian radars and boat storage facility
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
New successes of the Defense Forces — all the details from the General Staff
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin has chosen a new deadline for the capture of Donbas
What is known about Putin's new plans - data from the State Security Service
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia plans to carry out 7 massive attacks on Ukraine every month
Russia wants to intensify terror in Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?