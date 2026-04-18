Sibiga responded to Trump's statement about Zelensky "without cards"

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga responded to US President Donald Trump's statement that Ukraine "has no cards" in peace talks with Russia. According to the Foreign Minister, Ukraine "really has the cards" and "this is reality."

Sibiga refuted Trump's lies

As you know, recently the head of the White House again voiced reproaches against Ukraine.

This time, Donald Trump complained about the futility of peace talks to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Moreover, the US president has once again begun to claim that his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, "has no cards."

Our assessment, and I am sure, is that the most difficult period of our relations or our diplomatic bilateral track (with the US — ed.) is behind us. We managed to settle this direction properly, very pragmatically, with respect for each other's positions, and Ukraine really has the cards. This is reality. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

According to the diplomat, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's team is truly grateful to the US administration for bringing about a just and comprehensive peace.

Sibiga also expressed the opinion that without the intervention of the United States and without the support of President Trump, Ukraine will not be able to achieve a just and comprehensive peace.