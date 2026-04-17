Trump boasts about Iran's agreement to indefinitely suspend nuclear program
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Trump boasts about Iran's agreement to indefinitely suspend nuclear program

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Source:  Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump said that Iran had agreed to an indefinite suspension of its nuclear program, but at the same time denied the "unfreezing" of assets held in foreign banks.

Points of attention

  • Iran has reportedly agreed to indefinitely suspend its nuclear program, according to US President Donald Trump.
  • Discussions on a long-term deal involving US, Israel, and Iran are in progress, with significant progress already achieved.

Trump announced Iran's agreement to cover up its nuclear program

Trump said the US, Israel and Iran deal to end the war is largely complete. Talks on a long-term deal will "probably" take place this weekend, the president added.

Most of the main points are agreed upon. This will happen fairly quickly.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

According to him, it is about Iran suspending its nuclear program. Trump also denied that the moratorium on Iran's nuclear program would end in 20 years.

When asked if the program would be completely halted, Trump replied: "Not for years, but indefinitely."

Iran has not yet commented on any possible agreement beyond opening the Strait of Hormuz, as well as Trump's statement that Tehran has offered concessions, including on the key issue of its nuclear program.

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