The commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert “Magyar” Brody, does not hide his indignation at the decision of US President Donald Trump to again lift sanctions on Russian oil. Against this background, he confirmed that attacks on enemy refineries and oil depots by Ukrainian troops will only intensify.
Points of attention
- Trump's oil policies have sparked outrage and intensified conflicts in the region, showcasing the complex geopolitical dynamics at play.
- The actions of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces demonstrate their determination to protect Ukrainian interests and sovereignty amidst escalating tensions.
Magyar shocked by Trump's decision
Magyar draws attention to the fact that it is precisely because of Trump's decision that all sanctioned oil loaded from Russia as of yesterday and located in tankers on the water around the world has been legalized for free sale within a month.
According to him, it is actually a mass sale.
Against this background, "Magyar" announced a list of Russian targets that came under attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the night of April 18:
Novokuybyshevsk Refinery;
port Vysotsk Lukoil-2;
Syzran Refinery;
Tikhoretsk oil refinery;
Sevastopol oil depot;
a number of military facilities in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the Autonomous Republics of Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions.
These operations involved deep-attack units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine: the SBS, SBU, SSO, GUR, and others.
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