The commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert “Magyar” Brody, does not hide his indignation at the decision of US President Donald Trump to again lift sanctions on Russian oil. Against this background, he confirmed that attacks on enemy refineries and oil depots by Ukrainian troops will only intensify.

Magyar shocked by Trump's decision

Make Russian Oil Great Again! — an oil sucker that reeks of fuel oil and cynicism, also to the sounds of shaheeds, with a price tag outlined in the value of Ukrainian lives. This is some fucking sur, pure water oil giveaway. Energy peacemaker Trump today gave the worm army an additional 10 billion petrodollars, guided by the slogan of calming the speculative price of oil. Robert “Magyar” Brody Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

Magyar draws attention to the fact that it is precisely because of Trump's decision that all sanctioned oil loaded from Russia as of yesterday and located in tankers on the water around the world has been legalized for free sale within a month.

According to him, it is actually a mass sale.

No one will decide our fate except ourselves, on every meter of the LBZ and in every kilometer of the swampy rear. Fury, intelligence, endurance and Sting of our drones! — emphasized the SBS commander. Share

Against this background, "Magyar" announced a list of Russian targets that came under attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the night of April 18:

Novokuybyshevsk Refinery;

port Vysotsk Lukoil-2;

Syzran Refinery;

Tikhoretsk oil refinery;

Sevastopol oil depot;

a number of military facilities in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the Autonomous Republics of Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions.