Russia is pulling forces to the southern outskirts of Myrnograd
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Ukraine
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Russia is pulling forces to the southern outskirts of Myrnograd

The Russian army is preparing to intensify the offensive in the Donetsk region
Читати українською
Source:  Radio Svoboda

Russian invaders are increasingly actively drawing resources to the southern outskirts of Myrnograd, in the Donetsk region. This warning was issued by Volodymyr Polevyi, head of communications of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Donetsk People's Republic.

Points of attention

  • The dense urban structures in Myrnograd create obstacles for drone operations, with fiber optic cables facing issues in transmitting data effectively.
  • Despite the challenging conditions, the southern region of Myrnograd is not completely immune and remains a critical area of concern.

The Russian army is preparing to intensify the offensive in the Donetsk region

As Volodymyr Polevyi reports, the Russian invaders have an advantage within the residential areas of Pokrovska and Myrnograd. First of all, it is about shelter.

The DSHV draws attention to the problematic nature of carrying out strikes on this section of the front.

What is important to understand is that the operation of conventional tactical FPVs (not Middle Strike UAVs with a range of 100 km) is hindered by buildings.

The Myrnograd and Pokrovskaya heights are like mountains, like a forest that stands in front of Russian logistics and covers their radio horizon, explains Volodymyr Polevyi.

Another serious problem is that even new drones on fiber optics in the city are losing effectiveness.

According to Polevoy, in dense buildings, the cable simply lies on the ground, bends or breaks off on the sharp corners of buildings that "stick out like teeth."

Despite all these difficulties, the south of Myrnograd should not be considered an absolute "blind spot".

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