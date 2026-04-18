Watch: Several refineries and oil depots are on fire in Russia after a drone attack
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Watch: Several refineries and oil depots are on fire in Russia after a drone attack

“Bavovna” in Russia on April 18 — latest details
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the night of April 18, drones attacked the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in the Samara region of Russia, causing a large-scale fire. According to eyewitnesses, oil depots in Crimea and Tikhoretsk, Krasnodar Territory, as well as a refinery in Syzran, were also hit.

Points of attention

  • Preliminary analysis indicates a fire in the area of the Syzran Refinery's tank farm.
  • The Russian authorities traditionally try to hide the consequences of the defeats.

“Bavovna” in Russia on April 18 — latest details

According to local residents, the first loud bangs occurred around 5:30 a.m. Kyiv time.

It was very noisy in the eastern and northern parts of the city.

Eyewitnesses of the new "bavovna" are posting many photos and videos on their social networks.

They recorded drone flights and powerful fires in the industrial area of the city.

The footage shows a tall column of fire and smoke in the area of the oil refinery.

As of the morning of April 18, the Russian authorities are in no hurry to disclose information about the destruction and possible casualties.

Moreover, last night, Ukrainian drones attacked an industrial enterprise in Tikhoretsk, Krasnodar Territory, resulting in a fire.

According to the latest data, 224 people and 56 pieces of equipment were involved in fighting the fire.

Preliminary analysis indicates a fire in the area of the Syzran Refinery’s tank farm. Crude oil from Western Siberia (Khanty-Mansiysk region) enters here via the Transneft main pipeline system. The tank farm acts as a buffer — both raw materials and finished products are stored here before shipment, — writes the Exilenova+ telegram channel.

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