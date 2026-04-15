Britain announces largest drone supply package for Ukraine

On April 15, the United Kingdom confirmed that it was providing the largest-ever drone package to Ukraine. The main goal of this decision is to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces finally defeat the Russian army.

Ukraine will receive a huge number of drones from Britain

According to the British government, there are at least 120,000 UAVs.

Official London has decided to significantly expand the drone supply program.

According to British officials, the plan is to massively increase the production and transfer of various types of drones — reconnaissance, strike, and multi-purpose.

The new package will see Ukraine receive tens of thousands of drones manufactured in the UK and partner countries, some designed to strike targets on the frontline, others for surveillance, reconnaissance or protection against attacks. Share

Official London draws attention to the fact that UAVs have become the main "trump card" of modern warfare, especially in the context of Russian attacks on cities, energy infrastructure, and civilian objects.

Moreover, it is indicated that the new military assistance package includes investments in new technologies, in particular the development of cheaper and more effective systems for intercepting enemy drones, which allow them to be shot down without the use of expensive missiles.

British leader Keir Starmer's team emphasizes that this support is part of a long-term strategy to help Ukraine.