According to the leader of Finland, Alexander Stubb, the losses of the Russian army on the battlefield are currently 5 times higher than those of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This figure was achieved thanks to the rapid development of unmanned technologies.

Stubb pointed out one of Ukraine's main advantages

According to the Finnish leader, as of today, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are in a much better position than they have been at any stage of this war, Breaking Defense writes.

The casualty ratio is now 1:5, one Ukrainian soldier to five Russian soldiers. The casualty rate is now approximately 150–157 [Russian] soldiers killed per square kilometer. Alexander Stubb President of Finland

What is important to understand is that a report by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies indicated that the ratio of combat losses between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army was approximately half that — at 1:2.5 or 1:2.

The leader of Finland officially confirmed that Kyiv's partners are considering three possible scenarios for the development of the war in Ukraine in 2026:

prolonging hostilities; peaceful settlement; weakening of one of the parties due to external factors.

According to Stubb himself, the war will continue this year, so it is extremely important to continue strengthening Ukraine, as well as help it prepare for the next winter.