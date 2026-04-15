According to the leader of Finland, Alexander Stubb, the losses of the Russian army on the battlefield are currently 5 times higher than those of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This figure was achieved thanks to the rapid development of unmanned technologies.
Points of attention
- A report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies indicated a combat loss ratio of 1:2.5 or 1:2 between Ukrainian and Russian armed forces, contrary to Stubb's assessment.
- Stubb highlighted three possible scenarios for the future of the war in Ukraine in 2026, including prolonged hostilities, peaceful settlement, or weakening of one party due to external factors, stressing the importance of ongoing support for Ukraine.
Stubb pointed out one of Ukraine's main advantages
According to the Finnish leader, as of today, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are in a much better position than they have been at any stage of this war, Breaking Defense writes.
What is important to understand is that a report by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies indicated that the ratio of combat losses between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army was approximately half that — at 1:2.5 or 1:2.
The leader of Finland officially confirmed that Kyiv's partners are considering three possible scenarios for the development of the war in Ukraine in 2026:
prolonging hostilities;
peaceful settlement;
weakening of one of the parties due to external factors.
According to Stubb himself, the war will continue this year, so it is extremely important to continue strengthening Ukraine, as well as help it prepare for the next winter.
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