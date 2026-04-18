Ukraine struck 7 areas of concentration of the Russian army
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Ukraine
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Ukraine struck 7 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine struck 7 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck two guns, one UAV control point, and seven areas of concentration of manpower and equipment of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing conflict marks the 1515th era of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, with daily combat clashes and missile strikes reported.
  • Stay informed about the latest military developments in Ukraine and the efforts to defend the country against Russian aggression.

Losses of the Russian army as of April 18, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 04/18/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,317,150 (+1,080) people;

  • tanks — 11,876 (+6) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,410 (+10) units;

  • artillery systems — 40,242 (+82) units;

  • MLRS — 1,743 (+4) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 245,112 (+2,104) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 90,194 (+180) units;

The defense forces repel attempts by the occupiers to improve their position and advance deep into the territory of Ukraine, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile strike, used one rocket, carried out 63 air strikes, and dropped 217 guided bombs.

In addition, it deployed 9,305 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,447 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 106 from multiple launch rocket systems.

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