Air Defense announced the neutralization of 190 Russian drones

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that during the night of April 17-18, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 219 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to eliminate most of the enemy targets.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what are the consequences?

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Shatalovo, Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

According to the latest data, about 150 of them are "shaheeds."

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 190 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

28 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 17 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling at 9 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.