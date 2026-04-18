Air Defense announced the neutralization of 190 Russian drones
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Ukraine
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Air Defense announced the neutralization of 190 Russian drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - what are the consequences?
Читати українською

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that during the night of April 17-18, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 219 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to eliminate most of the enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • With 28 strike UAVs confirmed hit and downed at multiple locations, the consequences of the Russian drone attack raise concerns about the escalation of hostilities in the region.
  • Despite the successful neutralization of the majority of the enemy drones, the attack is ongoing, emphasizing the importance of following safety rules and maintaining vigilance.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what are the consequences?

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Shatalovo, Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

According to the latest data, about 150 of them are "shaheeds."

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 190 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

28 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 17 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling at 9 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defense workers.

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