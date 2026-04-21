"We are ready." Lukashenko announced a "big deal" with Trump
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Politics
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"We are ready." Lukashenko announced a "big deal" with Trump

"We are ready." Lukashenko announced a "big deal" with Trump
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has publicly announced that he is ready to meet with US President Donald Trump to make a "big deal." According to the Putin ally, this will happen once "certain issues are resolved."

Points of attention

  • Putin's ally emphasizes the importance of taking into account the interests of both parties in the agreement.
  • Lukashenko emphasizes that a meeting with Trump is not an end in itself for him.

Belarus is preparing for a “grand deal” with the US

Lukashenko continues to claim that official Washington and Minsk are still actively discussing the "grand deal."

According to the pro-Russian politician, it is extremely important to resolve "certain issues" in a timely manner.

We have many more issues to resolve. And this is the subject of a big deal. As soon as we prepare it at a low level, we are ready to meet with Donald and sign this deal.

Alexander Lukashenko

Alexander Lukashenko

Belarusian dictator

Putin's ally also added that this agreement must take into account the interests of both sides.

"I am ready for this meeting. We are ready for an agreement, but it needs to be prepared so that the interests of both the United States of America and Belarus are present," he added.

Lukashenko continues to assure that a meeting with the head of the White House is not an end in itself for him.

"To be honest, it would be nice to see this person face to face and shake his hand. But this is not an end in itself, this is not the main thing," the self-proclaimed president of Belarus claims.

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