Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has publicly announced that he is ready to meet with US President Donald Trump to make a "big deal." According to the Putin ally, this will happen once "certain issues are resolved."
Points of attention
- Putin's ally emphasizes the importance of taking into account the interests of both parties in the agreement.
- Lukashenko emphasizes that a meeting with Trump is not an end in itself for him.
Belarus is preparing for a “grand deal” with the US
Lukashenko continues to claim that official Washington and Minsk are still actively discussing the "grand deal."
According to the pro-Russian politician, it is extremely important to resolve "certain issues" in a timely manner.
Putin's ally also added that this agreement must take into account the interests of both sides.
Lukashenko continues to assure that a meeting with the head of the White House is not an end in itself for him.
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