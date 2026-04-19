Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will earn another $10 billion for his war against Ukraine thanks to US President Donald Trump easing US sanctions on Russian oil for the second time.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy calls for international efforts to halt the delivery of Russian oil to ports in order to reduce the resources available for military operations against Ukraine.
- The ongoing conflict highlights the complex dynamics between world powers and the devastating consequences of decisions that impact the lives of innocent civilians in war-torn regions.
Trump is actually helping Putin continue the war
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a new warning.
He once again reminded the world and the US president that every dollar spent on Russian oil is money that the Kremlin will spend on killing innocent Ukrainians.
According to Zelensky, as of today, more than 110 tankers of the Russian shadow fleet are at sea.
As the head of state noted, the world must do everything possible to ensure that Russian tankers stop and do not deliver oil to ports.
Ukraine aims to reduce the export of enemy oil as much as possible.
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