Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will earn another $10 billion for his war against Ukraine thanks to US President Donald Trump easing US sanctions on Russian oil for the second time.

Trump is actually helping Putin continue the war

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a new warning.

He once again reminded the world and the US president that every dollar spent on Russian oil is money that the Kremlin will spend on killing innocent Ukrainians.

According to Zelensky, as of today, more than 110 tankers of the Russian shadow fleet are at sea.

On board are more than 12 million tons of Russian oil, which, thanks to the easing of sanctions, can again be sold without consequences. That's $10 billion — a resource that is directly converted into new strikes on Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the head of state noted, the world must do everything possible to ensure that Russian tankers stop and do not deliver oil to ports.

Ukraine aims to reduce the export of enemy oil as much as possible.