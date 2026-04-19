Trump "gave" Putin another $10 billion for the war against Ukraine
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Economics
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Trump "gave" Putin another $10 billion for the war against Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Trump is actually helping Putin continue the war
Читати українською

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will earn another $10 billion for his war against Ukraine thanks to US President Donald Trump easing US sanctions on Russian oil for the second time.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy calls for international efforts to halt the delivery of Russian oil to ports in order to reduce the resources available for military operations against Ukraine.
  • The ongoing conflict highlights the complex dynamics between world powers and the devastating consequences of decisions that impact the lives of innocent civilians in war-torn regions.

Trump is actually helping Putin continue the war

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a new warning.

He once again reminded the world and the US president that every dollar spent on Russian oil is money that the Kremlin will spend on killing innocent Ukrainians.

According to Zelensky, as of today, more than 110 tankers of the Russian shadow fleet are at sea.

On board are more than 12 million tons of Russian oil, which, thanks to the easing of sanctions, can again be sold without consequences. That's $10 billion — a resource that is directly converted into new strikes on Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

As the head of state noted, the world must do everything possible to ensure that Russian tankers stop and do not deliver oil to ports.

Ukraine aims to reduce the export of enemy oil as much as possible.

"Ukrainian long-range sanctions continue to work precisely for this. I am grateful to each of our soldiers for their accuracy and thank all partners who help increase pressure on Russia for this war," Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

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