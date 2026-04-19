Watch: For the first time in the history of the SBS, a "Shahed" was shot down by an interceptor drone from a surface platform

On April 19, the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces officially confirmed that they were able to destroy a Russian Shahed interceptor drone from a surface platform. What is important to understand is that this was the first time in the world that this had happened.

New SBS record — how it was

For the first time in the world, the SBS shot down a "Shahed" interceptor drone from a surface platform, the official statement of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine states. Share

This historic achievement is the merit of the Unmanned Surface Systems Division within the 412th Nemesis Brigade of the SBS.

What is important to understand is that these Ukrainian soldiers are performing combat missions in the maritime operational zone.

It was this unit that successfully intercepted a Shahed attack UAV with an interceptor drone launched from an unmanned surface platform. Share

According to advocates, this is a new level of integration of naval and aerial unmanned capabilities.

In addition, it is emphasized that the use of surface carriers for the deployment of interceptor drones expands the possibilities of countering air threats and forms an additional echelon of protection for Ukrainian cities.