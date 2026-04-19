Watch: The Navy struck the Atlant Aero plant in Taganrog with Neptunes

On the morning of April 19, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that they had delivered a precise strike with Neptune missiles on the production building of the Atlant Aero plant in Taganrog, Russia.
Points of attention
- Eyewitnesses reported a massive fire and thick black smoke after the explosions, emphasizing the significance of the strike in the ongoing conflict.
- The Ukrainian Navy's strategic strikes on key enemy targets contribute to weakening the opponent's technological capabilities, making strides towards ensuring security and achieving victories.
“Bavovna” in Russia on April 19 — all the details
As noted by the Ukrainian Navy, this time they targeted a Russian defense enterprise, which is an important part of the enemy's military-industrial complex.
What is important to understand is that it was there that drones were developed and manufactured, in particular the Molniya strike and reconnaissance drones, components for the Orion, as well as other components for UAVs and space technology.
According to eyewitnesses, after a series of loud explosions, a massive fire broke out at the impact site. A tall column of thick black smoke rose into the sky above the city.
In the morning, Rostov Region Governor Yuriy Slyusar confirmed information about the missile strike and reported three casualties.
The last time this plant was hit was in January and March 2026.
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