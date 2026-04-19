Watch: The Navy struck the Atlant Aero plant in Taganrog with Neptunes

On the morning of April 19, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that they had delivered a precise strike with Neptune missiles on the production building of the Atlant Aero plant in Taganrog, Russia.

“Bavovna” in Russia on April 19 — all the details

As noted by the Ukrainian Navy, this time they targeted a Russian defense enterprise, which is an important part of the enemy's military-industrial complex.

What is important to understand is that it was there that drones were developed and manufactured, in particular the Molniya strike and reconnaissance drones, components for the Orion, as well as other components for UAVs and space technology.

The successful work of our military is minus the enemy's production capacity, minus hundreds of drones that destroy our cities and villages, killing civilians. The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine systematically reduces the enemy's technological potential. And each such strike is a step towards our security and victories. Let's keep working. Share

According to eyewitnesses, after a series of loud explosions, a massive fire broke out at the impact site. A tall column of thick black smoke rose into the sky above the city.

In the morning, Rostov Region Governor Yuriy Slyusar confirmed information about the missile strike and reported three casualties.

The last time this plant was hit was in January and March 2026.