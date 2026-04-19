Air defense eliminated 203 targets while repelling the Russian attack

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that during the night of April 18-19, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 236 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types.
Points of attention
- The attack is ongoing as enemy UAVs remain in the airspace, urging everyone to follow safety rules and support the defense forces.
- Ukrainian soldiers call for unity and vigilance in holding the sky and achieving victory against the aggressors.
The Air Defense Force announced the results of its work
This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo — Russian Federation, Donetsk TOT, Gvardiyske TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
What is important to understand is that about 150 of them are "shaheeds."
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
32 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 18 locations, as well as falling debris at 8 locations.
The attack continues, enemy UAVs are in the airspace.
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