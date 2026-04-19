Air defense eliminated 203 targets while repelling the Russian attack

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that during the night of April 18-19, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 236 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types.

The Air Defense Force announced the results of its work

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo — Russian Federation, Donetsk TOT, Gvardiyske TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 150 of them are "shaheeds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 203 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

32 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 18 locations, as well as falling debris at 8 locations.

The attack continues, enemy UAVs are in the airspace.