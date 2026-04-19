16-year-old boy killed in Chernihiv due to Russian strikes

Last night, Russian invaders attacked Chernihiv with Shahed strike drones. According to the latest reports, a 16-year-old teenager was the victim of this attack.
Points of attention
- As of the latest reports, air defenses successfully intercepted a substantial number of enemy UAVs in various parts of Ukraine, showcasing the severity of the attack.
- The tragic incident highlights the devastating impact of the conflict and raises concerns about the escalating violence in the region.
Russia's attack on Chernihiv — what are the consequences?
The head of the Chernihiv MBA, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, shared important details:
At around 07:43, it became officially known that as a result of the night attack on the city, 7 private houses were damaged (3 of them were destroyed by fire — ed.), an administrative building, an educational institution, and two cars.
It is worth noting that last night, the Russian occupiers carried out an attack on Ukraine with 236 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas types, and drones of other types.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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