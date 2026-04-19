16-year-old boy killed in Chernihiv due to Russian strikes

Last night, Russian invaders attacked Chernihiv with Shahed strike drones. According to the latest reports, a 16-year-old teenager was the victim of this attack.

Russia's attack on Chernihiv — what are the consequences?

The head of the Chernihiv MBA, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, shared important details:

The city is under massive attack by enemy Shaheds. A UAV has been recorded crashing in the city. Share

At around 07:43, it became officially known that as a result of the night attack on the city, 7 private houses were damaged (3 of them were destroyed by fire — ed.), an administrative building, an educational institution, and two cars.

One person died, a 16-year-old boy. Rescuers found his body while clearing the rubble. Four people were injured: three women and one man, — emphasized Dmytro Bryzhynsky. Share

It is worth noting that last night, the Russian occupiers carried out an attack on Ukraine with 236 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas types, and drones of other types.