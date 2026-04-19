16-year-old boy killed in Chernihiv due to Russian strikes
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Ukraine
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16-year-old boy killed in Chernihiv due to Russian strikes

Russia's attack on Chernihiv - what are the consequences?
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Last night, Russian invaders attacked Chernihiv with Shahed strike drones. According to the latest reports, a 16-year-old teenager was the victim of this attack.

Points of attention

  • As of the latest reports, air defenses successfully intercepted a substantial number of enemy UAVs in various parts of Ukraine, showcasing the severity of the attack.
  • The tragic incident highlights the devastating impact of the conflict and raises concerns about the escalating violence in the region.

Russia's attack on Chernihiv — what are the consequences?

The head of the Chernihiv MBA, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, shared important details:

The city is under massive attack by enemy Shaheds. A UAV has been recorded crashing in the city.

At around 07:43, it became officially known that as a result of the night attack on the city, 7 private houses were damaged (3 of them were destroyed by fire — ed.), an administrative building, an educational institution, and two cars.

One person died, a 16-year-old boy. Rescuers found his body while clearing the rubble. Four people were injured: three women and one man, — emphasized Dmytro Bryzhynsky.

It is worth noting that last night, the Russian occupiers carried out an attack on Ukraine with 236 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas types, and drones of other types.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 203 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

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