Watch: a private air defense group shot down a Russian fighter jet for the first time
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: a private air defense group shot down a Russian fighter jet for the first time

Mykhailo Fedorov
jet fighter
Читати українською

A private air defense group shot down a Shahed jet for the first time at a speed of over 400 kilometers per hour.

Points of attention

  • First recorded instance of a private air defense group shooting down a Russian fighter jet.
  • Ukrainian air defense is enhancing capabilities to counter Russian jet drones, with a focus on developing a multi-layered air defense system.

Ukrainian private air defense shot down a Russian jet fighter

This was announced by Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov.

We continue to develop the private air defense project. A private air defense group in the Kharkiv region is actively shooting down Shahed, in particular, the first shooting down of a jet drone was recorded.

According to the minister, Russia is scaling up the use of jet drones — faster and more difficult to intercept, and this is a new level of complexity.

We are systematically building a multi-layered air defense and strengthening the protection of the sky. One of the elements of this system is private groups that strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure. The goal of the project is to quickly scale capabilities without additional burden on combat units.

He noted that private air defense groups are currently being formed at 19 enterprises. They are integrated into the unified management system of the Air Force and operate as part of the overall air defense architecture.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Fedorov announced changes in the mobilization process and the NWCH
Mykhailo Fedorov
Fedorov warned about new changes in the mobilization process and not only
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The project to involve the private sector in the air defense system has yielded first results — Fedorov
Mykhailo Fedorov
Private air defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Fedorov announced an increase in the level of interception of Russian cruise missiles and drones by Ukraine
Fedorov

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?