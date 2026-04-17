Watch: a private air defense group shot down a Russian fighter jet for the first time

A private air defense group shot down a Shahed jet for the first time at a speed of over 400 kilometers per hour.
Points of attention
- First recorded instance of a private air defense group shooting down a Russian fighter jet.
- Ukrainian air defense is enhancing capabilities to counter Russian jet drones, with a focus on developing a multi-layered air defense system.
Ukrainian private air defense shot down a Russian jet fighter
This was announced by Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov.
According to the minister, Russia is scaling up the use of jet drones — faster and more difficult to intercept, and this is a new level of complexity.
We are systematically building a multi-layered air defense and strengthening the protection of the sky. One of the elements of this system is private groups that strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure. The goal of the project is to quickly scale capabilities without additional burden on combat units.
He noted that private air defense groups are currently being formed at 19 enterprises. They are integrated into the unified management system of the Air Force and operate as part of the overall air defense architecture.
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- Category
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- Додати до обраного
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