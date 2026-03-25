Fedorov announced changes in the mobilization process and the NWCH

According to Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, his team is preparing key changes to the mobilization process and the NWCH, as well as separate approaches for stormtroopers and infantrymen - regarding terms of service and financial support.

Fedorov warned about new changes in the mobilization process and not only

According to the minister, he convened a private meeting with stormtroopers and infantrymen from 13 units.

We are talking about Ukrainian defenders who hold the defense every day and personally perform extremely difficult tasks on the battlefield.

The focus of the discussion was on the current situation at the front and problems that need to be resolved immediately:

duration of stay in positions,

the complexity of the inputs and outputs,

complicated logistics under constant drone attacks,

shortage of people,

the quality of military training,

providing drones and necessary equipment,

morale and communication on the front lines.

Together, we conducted a crash test of the solutions that the Defense Ministry team is preparing for the army. In particular, key changes in the mobilization process and the SZCH, as well as separate approaches for stormtroopers and infantrymen — regarding service terms and financial support. This will be a package of specific projects that should systematically change the situation. Mykhailo Fedorov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

He also emphasized that the task of Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky remains unchanged — to scale the losses of the Russian army and significantly strengthen our positions on the battlefield.