Fedorov announced changes in the mobilization process and the NWCH

According to Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, his team is preparing key changes to the mobilization process and the NWCH, as well as separate approaches for stormtroopers and infantrymen - regarding terms of service and financial support.
Points of attention
- The aim is to systematically improve the situation by introducing specific projects prepared by the Defense Ministry team under Minister Fedorov's guidance.
- The overarching goal remains to scale losses of the Russian army and strengthen Ukrainian positions on the battlefield, as emphasized by both Minister Fedorov and Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky.
Fedorov warned about new changes in the mobilization process and not only
According to the minister, he convened a private meeting with stormtroopers and infantrymen from 13 units.
We are talking about Ukrainian defenders who hold the defense every day and personally perform extremely difficult tasks on the battlefield.
The focus of the discussion was on the current situation at the front and problems that need to be resolved immediately:
duration of stay in positions,
the complexity of the inputs and outputs,
complicated logistics under constant drone attacks,
shortage of people,
the quality of military training,
providing drones and necessary equipment,
morale and communication on the front lines.
He also emphasized that the task of Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky remains unchanged — to scale the losses of the Russian army and significantly strengthen our positions on the battlefield.
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