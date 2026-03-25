Defense forces strike Russian factory in Leningrad region

The NOVATEK-Ust-Luga plant in the Leningrad Region of the Russian Federation and the communication hubs of the Russian invaders on the territory of Ukraine became legitimate targets for Ukrainian troops on March 25. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the first details of new successful attacks.

Defense Forces Confirm New Hits

Ukrainian soldiers were able to powerfully attack the tank farm and standers (devices for draining/filling oil and petroleum products) on the territory of the Russian NOVATEK-Ust-Luga plant.

Moreover, it is stated that as a result, a large-scale fire broke out.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the specified facility is an important component of the Russian energy infrastructure.

The enemy actively uses it for the export and transportation of petroleum products, and spends the money received on waging a war of aggression against Ukraine.

In addition, it is indicated that the communications hubs of enemy units in Donetsk, in the village of Velyka Novosilka, and the village of Hirnyk in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region were hit by Ukrainian soldiers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also confirms the defeat of a Russian communications hub in the Fedorivka area of Zaporizhzhia region.

Thanks to these successful attacks, the Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to significantly complicate the process of managing units of the Russian army and weaken the enemy's coordination during combat operations.