As part of a new successful special operation in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, 6 enemy tanks and two units of heavy enemy vehicles were hit. It was carried out by a separate special forces unit, Lasar's Group, of the National Guard of Ukraine.

NGU reports on successes beyond the front lines

A new special operation will take place in early March 2026.

A separate special forces unit, Lasar's Group of the NGU, struck powerful blows at the Russian army's accumulation of equipment, which it was preparing for assaults on Ukrainian territory.

The enemy did everything possible to hide his assets in the forest belt, but he failed to do so.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of the Lazar aerial reconnaissance units, Russian targets were detected using their own drones.

The scouts immediately shared important data with the crews of the strike drones that flew to the area where the equipment was located.

As part of the new special operation, Lasar's Group struck powerful blows at once against 6 Russian tanks, as well as two units of heavy automotive equipment.

What is important to understand is that some of these goals have been burned to the ground.