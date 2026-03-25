Watch: NGU soldiers conducted a special operation in the Russian Belgorod region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: NGU soldiers conducted a special operation in the Russian Belgorod region

NSU
NGU reports on successes beyond the front lines
Читати українською

As part of a new successful special operation in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, 6 enemy tanks and two units of heavy enemy vehicles were hit. It was carried out by a separate special forces unit, Lasar's Group, of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The NGU soldiers emphasized the importance of their successful actions in preventing potential threats from reaching Ukrainian soil.
  • Stay informed about the upcoming special operation in March 2026, where NGU's Lasar's Group will continue to defend Ukraine's territorial integrity.

NGU reports on successes beyond the front lines

A new special operation will take place in early March 2026.

A separate special forces unit, Lasar's Group of the NGU, struck powerful blows at the Russian army's accumulation of equipment, which it was preparing for assaults on Ukrainian territory.

The enemy did everything possible to hide his assets in the forest belt, but he failed to do so.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of the Lazar aerial reconnaissance units, Russian targets were detected using their own drones.

The scouts immediately shared important data with the crews of the strike drones that flew to the area where the equipment was located.

As part of the new special operation, Lasar's Group struck powerful blows at once against 6 Russian tanks, as well as two units of heavy automotive equipment.

What is important to understand is that some of these goals have been burned to the ground.

The enemy was probably collecting tanks and armored personnel carriers in the Belgorod region for further use in the Kharkiv region. But thanks to the successful actions of the "Lazars", this equipment will no longer go to Ukrainian soil, the NGU soldiers emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian port of Ust-Luga engulfed in fire after Ukrainian attack
“Bavovna” in Russia on March 25 — what are the consequences?
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Unknown drones flew into Latvia and Estonia — under attack from TPPs
Russian drone attacks on Latvia and Estonia - what is known
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Estonia calls emergency government meeting over drone flight from Russia
Drone landing from Russia - how Estonia is reacting

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?