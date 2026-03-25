Ukraine hit Russian combat icebreaker "Purga": photos and video

On March 25, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to deliver a successful strike on the Russian combat icebreaker "Purga." The fact of another successful attack was officially confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia failed to protect its icebreaker from Ukrainian attack

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the destruction of an important Russian target took place within the framework of a joint operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Leningrad Region.

So, on the night of March 25, another enemy ship was hit at the Vyborg Shipbuilding Plant.

According to preliminary information, this is the Project 23550 patrol icebreaker "Purga", which was planned to operate as part of the Border Guard Service of the FSB of the Russian Federation. Share

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that such vessels perform the tasks of both an icebreaker and a warship.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to strike important enemy targets both in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the Russian Federation until the armed aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped, Ukrainian soldiers emphasize. Share

In addition, they published photo evidence of their work:

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua