On March 25, the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to deliver a successful strike on the Russian combat icebreaker "Purga." The fact of another successful attack was officially confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Ukraine pledges to continue striking key enemy targets in both occupied Ukrainian territories and Russian territory until the aggression against Ukraine ceases.
- Photo evidence of the operation has been shared by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on social media platforms, shedding light on their successful military actions.
Russia failed to protect its icebreaker from Ukrainian attack
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the destruction of an important Russian target took place within the framework of a joint operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Leningrad Region.
So, on the night of March 25, another enemy ship was hit at the Vyborg Shipbuilding Plant.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that such vessels perform the tasks of both an icebreaker and a warship.
In addition, they published photo evidence of their work:
What is also important to understand is that the Vyborg Shipbuilding Plant is one of the key shipbuilding enterprises in Russia, specializing in the construction of ice-class civilian vessels and offshore equipment.
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