Latvian President confirms Ukrainian drone crash on country's territory

The drone that flew from Russian territory on the night of March 25 and then crashed in Latvia was Ukrainian, the country's head of state, Edgars Rinkėvičs, officially announced.

Ukrainian drones “got lost” in Latvia and Estonia

According to Rinkėvičs, he first received news of the incident at around 04:00 on March 25.

Initially, it was known for certain that the drone had flown into Latvian airspace from Russian territory.

The information that Latvian services managed to obtain indicates that he was Ukrainian.

The country's president emphasized that the drone attacked enemy targets on Russian territory, but at some point it went off course.

Unfortunately, we cannot rule out the recurrence of such incidents in the future. And this requires the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defense, and the services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to focus even more on how to develop a system now that will not be expensive, but will allow for the neutralization of drones. Edgars Rinkėvics President of Latvia

Against this backdrop, Estonian authorities also confirmed that a Ukrainian drone crashed into the chimney of the Auvera power plant, which had gone off course and was impacted in Russian airspace.