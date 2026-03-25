Latvian President confirms Ukrainian drone crash on country's territory

The drone that flew from Russian territory on the night of March 25 and then crashed in Latvia was Ukrainian, the country's head of state, Edgars Rinkėvičs, officially announced.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian drones unintentionally strayed into Latvian and Estonian airspace, raising concerns about potential reoccurrences and the necessity for heightened vigilance.
- Estonian authorities also confirm the crash of a Ukrainian drone in Russian airspace, emphasizing the regional impact of drone incidents.
Ukrainian drones “got lost” in Latvia and Estonia
According to Rinkėvičs, he first received news of the incident at around 04:00 on March 25.
Initially, it was known for certain that the drone had flown into Latvian airspace from Russian territory.
The information that Latvian services managed to obtain indicates that he was Ukrainian.
The country's president emphasized that the drone attacked enemy targets on Russian territory, but at some point it went off course.
Against this backdrop, Estonian authorities also confirmed that a Ukrainian drone crashed into the chimney of the Auvera power plant, which had gone off course and was impacted in Russian airspace.
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